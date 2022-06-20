Man found shot to death in car in Suffolk, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after they found a man who was shot to death in a car.
According to a release, they received an anonymous call at 11:26 a.m. Monday that a man had been shot in his car in the 600 block of Matthews Court.
When officers got there, they found the man, who had died.
His name hasn't been released.
This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited. If you know anything, contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.