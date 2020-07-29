Man found with gunshot wound in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Suffolk on Tuesday night.
According to Suffolk Police, emergency communications received a call about shots fired around 8:47 p.m. Officers went to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on if there are any suspects at this time, and the circumstances behind the shooting are still being investigated.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.