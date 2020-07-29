Man found with gunshot wound in Suffolk

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Suffolk on Tuesday night.

According to Suffolk Police, emergency communications received a call about shots fired around 8:47 p.m. Officers went to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on if there are any suspects at this time, and the circumstances behind the shooting are still being investigated.