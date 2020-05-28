Man hurt in shooting in Suffolk

Carleton Howell, 21, was found with a gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Brookwood Court.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Suffolk left one man hurt on Wednesday night.

Suffolk police were called sometime after 11 p.m. of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 4600 block of Brookwood Court. That's in the Wynnewood neighborhood.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police identified the victim as Carleton Warren Howell, Jr., 21, of Chesapeake.