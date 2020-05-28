Man hurt in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Suffolk left one man hurt on Wednesday night.
Suffolk police were called sometime after 11 p.m. of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 4600 block of Brookwood Court. That's in the Wynnewood neighborhood.
The man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police identified the victim as Carleton Warren Howell, Jr., 21, of Chesapeake.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Submit tips online at www.p3tips.com.