SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk on Friday morning.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded sometime after 4:30 a.m. to the scene of a crash at the on-ramp from Carolina Road Southbound toward Holland Road.

The man driving the vehicle died at the scene, officials said.

The on-ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass is closed for a few hours as the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

Suffolk Public Works crews are placing detour signs.

The victim's name will be released once family is notified.

