The accident between the train and the car happened on Liberty Street. The driver was taken to the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving a train and a vehicle Friday morning.

The call came in around 5:04 a.m. of an accident at the railroad crossing at Liberty Street.

A Norfolk Southern train was traveling westbound when it hit a vehicle. The driver, a man, was the only person in the car. He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, officials said.

There was no train derailment and all crossings are clear.