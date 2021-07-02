Man seriously injured after being stabbed on S Capitol St. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was left hurt when he was stabbed near the corner of E Washington Street Saturday night.
Suffolk Police said they received a call on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10:08 p.m. about a person who had been stabbed in the 100 block of South Capitol Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering stab wounds. Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials assessed the man and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating the stabbing incident and said no additional information is available at this time.
SPD is asking anyone with information that could help in the investigation to click here to submit an online tip or call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.