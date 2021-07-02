Man seriously injured after being stabbed on S Capitol St. in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue transported the man who was stabbed to the hospital and said he was suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was left hurt when he was stabbed near the corner of E Washington Street Saturday night.

Suffolk Police said they received a call on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10:08 p.m. about a person who had been stabbed in the 100 block of South Capitol Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering stab wounds. Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials assessed the man and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing incident and said no additional information is available at this time.