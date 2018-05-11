A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Suffolk, and police are looking for the suspect.

According to a city spokesperson, emergency communications received a report about this at around 2:30 p.m. They responded to the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, where the discovered a man dead at that location.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Corey Lovell Baker of Suffolk.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tavarus A. Gray, Jr., also from Suffolk.

The spokesperson said that warrants have been issued for Gray for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Gray reportedly fled in a white panel van before police arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can are also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC