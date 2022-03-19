Man walks into hospital with injuries after Suffolk shooting

The victim, whose injuries aren't life-threatening, told officers that the shooting happened on the 100 block of West Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man walked into Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.

The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that they got the call from medical staff at 2:07 a.m.

The victim, whose injuries aren't life-threatening, told officers that the shooting happened on the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Police went to the alleged area, but found no crime scene was found.

There's no suspect information at this time. If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.