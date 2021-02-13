Police ask for help to find missing and endangered Suffolk man

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say they need your help to find a missing Suffolk man.
27-year-old Marcos Alejandro Oviedo was last seen at 6 a.m. on February 11, 2021.
Oviedo is approximately 5’06” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and light-colored shorts.
He may be driving a silver 2015 Dodge Durango with California plates 8KYT589.
Police say Oviedo could be suffering from a medical condition and ask that if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, they would like you to call Emergency Communications at the Suffolk Police Department at 923-2350, option 8.