Masks now optional at Suffolk Public Schools

On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has made some adjustments to its mask policy.

On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional for staff, parents, visitors, and volunteers. Masks will be optional for students while riding SPS buses, and also includes students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.

"While we are giving the option to wear masks, Suffolk Public Schools may consider reasonable accommodations for anyone with underlying health conditions and those who do not feel comfortable removing their face covering," Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon, III, said.

The school will continue to keep plastic dividers on desks and the option for staff to wear plastic face shields.