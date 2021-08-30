Judge orders mental evaluation for man accused of setting fire to apartment building in Suffolk

Authorities say that back in July, Herbert Boothe set fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments, displacing dozens of residents and even sending some to the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A judge wants to know if a man accused of setting a Suffolk apartment building on fire is competent to stand trial.

Boothe faces charges for arson, assault on law enforcement, and attempted sexual battery.

A court hearing was held Monday morning, in which Boothe appeared on video before the judge. Boothe had been injured in the fire and was seen sitting in a wheelchair for his court appearance.

During the hearing, the judge signed off on a mental evaluation for Boothe.