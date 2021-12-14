x
Suffolk

Missing Suffolk man found safe in Gloucester

Police said 20-year-old Edward Raashon Osbourne was endangered and was last seen on Berry Ridge Lane.

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Around 9:30 a.m., the Suffolk Police Department said Osbourne was found safe in Gloucester.

Suffolk Police said they are looking for a missing man who is considered to be endangered.

Officers said 20-year-old Edward Raashon Osbourne was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Berry Ridge Lane.

According to the police, Osbourne is described as 5-feet and 9-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with a white stripe and jeans.

Police added that Osbourne has a diminished mental capacity, which possibly puts him at risk.

Suffolk Police along with Suffolk Fire & Rescue are working together to find Osbourne.

If you know anything about Osbourne's whereabouts or have spotted him, please call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

