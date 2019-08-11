SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they are searching for a missing woman.

Lynnelle Martin, 24, hasn't been seen since 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7. She was last seen in her home in the 2000 block of Brians Lane.

Police said she is known to frequent Walmart, Starbucks and Food Lion in Suffolk.

Lynnelle is described as a white woman that's 5'8" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be riding a light blue mountain bike with black handlebars.

She suffers from serious medical conditions that require medicine she doesn't have with her.

If anyone knows where Lynnelle is, call 911 or your local police department.

