33-year-old man missing from Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police need help finding a missing man.

According to the department, 33-year-old, Travis De’onte Luckett, left his home in the 200 block of 5th Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say he left in his car, a white 2021 Chevy Malibu with Virginia tags of TTF-8584 with dark tinted windows. His car was last seen westbound on Route 460 near Windsor Monday evening.

Luckett has not had contact with his family since he went missing, which is not ordinary behavior for him.