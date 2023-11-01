Missing Newport News man last seen New Year's Eve in Suffolk

Family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Newport News man who was last seen in Suffolk on New Year's Eve.

The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) said family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.

It's unknown if Bailey made it back to his Newport News home that night. SPD said detectives went to Bailey's home and spoke to neighbors, but couldn't find him.

"His lack of contact with family is not ordinary behavior," SPD said, in part.

Bailey was driving a light blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Virginia tags of VLH-4021.