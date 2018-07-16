SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a missing endangered adult.

Officials are looking for 61-year-old Reginald Eugene Phillips. He was last seen by his family on July 9th around noon. He was at his apartment in downtown Suffolk.

He is known to frequently walk in the areas of North Main Street, Constance Road, and Washington Street. He is 6'1" tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Phillips suffers from several serious medical conditions that require medications which he does not have with him.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Phillips, police ask to please do not approach, but contact 911.

