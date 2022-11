SPD said 16-year-old Jackson Lindsey was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Little Fork Road at 2:30 p.m. Police believe Jackson left on foot.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a missing, endangered teenager.

SPD said 16-year-old Jackson Lindsey was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Little Fork Road at 2:30 p.m. Police believe Jackson left on foot.

Jackson is 5'11" and 140 lbs. He has red hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark jeans and gray sneakers.