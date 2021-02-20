Police need help finding missing Suffolk teen

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered teenager.
16-year-old Stephanie Rena Gibbs was last seen on February 19, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at her home in the 2600 block of Joshua Lane in Suffolk.
Stephanie is approximately 5’03” and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.
Police say she is prescribed medication which she must take every 12 hours and does not have the medication with her.
If you've seen or know where Stephanie Gibbs is, please call Emergency Communications at the Suffolk Police Department at 923-2350, option 8.