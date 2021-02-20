Police need help finding missing Suffolk teen

16-year-old Stephanie Rena Gibbs was last seen on February 19, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at her home in the 2600 block of Joshua Lane in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered teenager.

16-year-old Stephanie Rena Gibbs was last seen on February 19, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at her home in the 2600 block of Joshua Lane in Suffolk.

Stephanie is approximately 5’03” and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

Police say she is prescribed medication which she must take every 12 hours and does not have the medication with her.