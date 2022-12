Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) is searching for an endangered teen Thursday.

Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD.

Jaquan was last seen wearing a brown jacket with lettering, white jeans, and white sneakers.