SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Mosquitoes collected in Suffolk have tested positive for West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to the City of Suffolk.

Mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus were found in the Riverview, North Street and Dumville Lanes areas of Suffolk. Bugs collected in Cove Point and Lamb Avenue area tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

According to the city, individuals infected with West Nile Virus can show no symptoms, mild symptoms, or severe symptoms. About 80 percent of people who are infected will not show any symptoms. Up to 20 percent of people will have mild symptoms that include flu-like symptoms, swollen glands, or a skin rash on the stomach, back, and neck. In the rare severe cases, individuals will develop a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis.

Being infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis is very rare. The disease impacts 5 to 10 humans a year. If contracted, symptoms include mild flu-like symptoms, progresses into disorientation, seizures, coma, encephalitis (an inflammation of the brain) and in the most severe cases, individuals die.

No human cases of EEE have been reported in Suffolk.

Mosquito Control Operations are intensifying their efforts. Increased mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, and evening spray applications for adult mosquitoes are also being administered.

To protect yourself from getting infected do the following:

Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity (1 hour before dusk to 1 hour before dawn)

Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Use insect repellants containing DEET according to the label instructions

To help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your home and neighborhood follow these steps:

Empty water-holding containers: buckets, drums, bottles, tin cans, wheelbarrows, potted plant trays, etc.

Properly dispose of used tires.

Clear roof gutters, downspouts and corrugated black drainpipes for any water collection

Clean wading and swimming pools

Drain water from tarps

Place Mosquito Dunks in stagnant water areas around your home which include ditches and low lying areas

According to the City of Suffolk, horses in the city are commonly found with EEE. Mosquito Control urges horse owners to vaccinate their horses. Properly timed and administrated vaccinations by a licensed veterinarian can mean a healthy horse during the mosquito season.

For more information about Suffolk Mosquito Control, contact Charles Abadam, Suffolk Mosquito Control Superintendent, at cabadam@suffolkva.us, or call 757.514.7609.

