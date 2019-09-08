SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk and York County detected West Nile Virus in various areas and neighborhoods.

West Nile Virus was detected in:

Bennett’s Harbor, Suffolk

Lakeside, Suffolk

North Street, Suffolk

Philadelphia, Suffolk

Pleasant Hill, Suffolk

Suburban Woods, Suffolk

West Jericho, Suffolk

Penniman area of the upper County, York County

The City of Suffolk said it also collected positive samples of mosquitoes with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis was detected in:

Clay Hill Area

Lake Kennedy

Lamb Avenue Area

Suburban Woods

The city said residents should be aware there is an increased activity of both diseases. Residents should take the necessary actions to protect themselves while engaging in outdoor activities.

The City of Suffolk said West Nile Virus infected individuals can show no symptoms, mild symptoms, or severe symptoms. According to medical statistics, 80 percent of people (about 4 out of 5) who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all.

Up to 20 percent of the people who exhibit mild symptoms of West Nile Virus have flu-like symptoms and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back.

In the most severe of cases (1 of 150) of West Nile Virus, individuals will develop a severe illness which can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis.

Click here to learn more about West Nile Virus.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a very rare human disease that affects 5 to 10 humans annually in the United States. Eastern Equine Encephalitis infection in humans begins with mild flu-like symptoms, progresses into disorientation, seizures, coma, encephalitis (an inflammation of the brain) and in the most severe cases individuals die.

Many that survive are reported to have mild to severe brain damage.

The City of Suffolk said there have been no human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis ever been reported in the city.

Horses are commonly found with Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Suffolk. Mosquito Control urges horse owners to vaccinate the, and any other insect-transmitted diseases.

Click here to learn more about Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Mosquito Control Operations are intensifying their efforts in these areas. Increased mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, and spraying for adult mosquitoes are also being administered.

Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity (1 hour before dusk to 1 hour before dawn)

Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Use insect repellants containing DEET according to the label instructions.

Help stop mosquito breeding in your neighborhood: