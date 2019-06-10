SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash at the intersection of South Quay Road, Route 58, and O'Kelly Drive around 2:19 p.m.

After Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews gave an emergency medical assessment and treatment to the man driving the motorcycle, Nightingale was requested to take him to a local hospital.

The motorcycle driver's injuries are considered potentially life-threatening. The tractor operator was not injured.

The accident is still being investigated.

There is no further information at this time.

