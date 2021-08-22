Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Rt. 17 near I-664 in Suffolk

Suffolk Police says Route 17 southbound was expected to remain closed for a while after a motorcycle and SUV crashed in the area Sunday around 2 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and SUV. One person died in the incident.

Suffolk Police said they received a call Sunday, Aug. 22 just after 2 p.m. about a crash that happened on Route 17 near Interstate 664.

When officers got to the scene they found the motorcyclist, who died on the scene. That person's identity is not being released at this time -- police are working to notifying their family.

Authorities said the southbound lanes of Route 17 were expected to remain closed for a while, as they continued to investigate the crash.

Detours were set out for drivers to follow. The northbound lanes stayed open.