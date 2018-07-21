SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital after a bad crash in Suffolk Friday night.

Suffolk POlice and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the accident in the 6300 block of Holy Neck Road around 9:10 p.m. The incident was a single-vehicle crash.

On the scene, officials determined the motorcycle left the roadway and impacted a ditch. The driver received emergency medical assessments and treatment before being airlifted by a Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

As of 10: 20 p.m., a portion of Holy Neck Road is closed, and is expected to be closed for at least another hour as officials investigate.

