SUFFOLK, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Suffolk left a man seriously hurt on Sunday.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash around 10:08 a.m. at Lake Cohoon and Lake Kilby roads.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, an official said.

The man was seriously hurt and airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The section of the roadway is closed for a few hours as officials continue to investigate the crash, Suffolk officials said.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.