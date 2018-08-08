SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Authorities are working to learn more about a crash in Suffolk Tuesday night that landed a motorcyclist in the hospital with serious injuries.

We're told the crash happened at the intersection of Godwin Boulevard and Sack Point Road and involved a motorcycle and passenger vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to that location shortly before 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, medics treated the motorcyclist, who is described as an adult male, at the scene.

He was then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the passenger vehicle stayed at the scene. The stretch of road near the crash scene is closed as the investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this time.

© 2018 WVEC