Multiple cars catch on fire at auction lot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a large structure fire involving multiple cars Monday morning.

According to a news release, firefighters were contacted at 4:26 a.m. about the scene, which was at InsuranceAutoAuctions Inc. That's on the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found eight cars that were on fire.

Crews responded to the 1300 block of Portsmouth Blvd for a commercial structure fire. Found 8 cars fully involved at a vehicle auction lot. Crews extinguished the fire and applied firefighting foam to contain fluids. No injuries, incident under investigation by SFR FMO. pic.twitter.com/F4IXI3bX01 — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) June 6, 2022

Crews worked to control the fire from spreading from the cars to the building with firefighting foam, which contained the fuel that was leaking from the cars and feeding the fires.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the fires were under control. No one was injured.