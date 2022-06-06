Multiple cars catch on fire at auction lot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a large structure fire involving multiple cars Monday morning.
According to a news release, firefighters were contacted at 4:26 a.m. about the scene, which was at InsuranceAutoAuctions Inc. That's on the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found eight cars that were on fire.
Crews worked to control the fire from spreading from the cars to the building with firefighting foam, which contained the fuel that was leaking from the cars and feeding the fires.
Shortly after 5 a.m., the fires were under control. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.