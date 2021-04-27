Multiple crews respond to brush fire in Deer Path Road area of Suffolk

Suffolk police and firefighters have advised people in the areas of 3457 to 3875 Indian Trail Road to evacuate.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Multiple roads closed to traffic in the rural Deer Path Road area, after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it received a call Tuesday, April 27 just before 1:15 p.m.about a brush fire in the wooded area.

Multiple crews responded, according to Deputy Chief Ted Adams. This included Engines, Brush Trucks and Tankers, as well as units and plows from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Firefighters and other crews are on the scene working to control the fire, as it continued to move, jumping fire lines and has spread into trees in multiple areas.

Suffolk police said the highway near the area of Deer Path Road and Milford Lane is closed to traffic, in addition to the area of Deer Path Rd and Indian Trail Rd. They urged individuals in the areas of 3457 to 3875 Indian Trail Rd. to evacuate.