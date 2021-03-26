Multiple homes in Berkshire Meadows neighborhood hit by gunfire in Suffolk

Persons of interest have been detained. The areas of Catapult Court and Squire Reach at Kensington Boulevard are closed. Officers are still canvassing the area.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said multiple homes in the Berkshire Meadows neighborhood were shot at overnight.

Police said residents were inside the homes when the incidents occurred.

It was around 11:48 p.m. Thursday when Suffolk police were called to the area of Kensington Boulevard and Squire Reach.

Officers on the scene found multiple shell casings and believe that several homes were hit by gunfire. One house was hit multiple times.

SWAT teams were at the scene, police said. Persons of interest have been detained.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are still canvassing the neighborhood to check for any additional damages. Police will be in the area for several hours.