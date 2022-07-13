Multiple people displaced after house fire in Suffolk

Firefighters searched the home and rescued three animals. Everybody who lives in the home was able to escape before help arrived.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials were on the scene of a house fire that left several adults and children displaced Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, firefighters got the call at 1:20 a.m. to respond to a house on the 1000 block of Mill Pond Court.

When they got there, they found fire coming from the back of the home and from the roof.

Firefighters searched the home and rescued three animals. Everybody who lives in the home was able to escape before help arrived.

The fire was under control by 2:26 a.m., but the house has heavy damage. No one was injured.

Working Fire 1000 Blk. MILL POND CT, SUFFOLK. Well involved, All hands working. pic.twitter.com/Sax0hBKIwG — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) July 13, 2022

Four adults and two children were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.