Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

The Nansemond were the indigenous tribe located along the James River here in Virginia. They were displaced by English settlers in the 1600s.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21.

Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River.

The event began in 1988, and marked a full circle of return to ancestral land after colonial displacement, according to the event website.

A Native American pow wow is a social gathering that is focused on food, dance and spending time with others. It is considered sacred in Native American culture.

However, the community largely remained in Norfolk county for the years to come, although many assimilated to an English lifestyle. Some even moved to North Carolina.