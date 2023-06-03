Emails shed light on 'inappropriate' misconduct allegations at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

A letter to parents said a "trio" of former faculty were no longer employed following an "inappropriate" incident involving weighted blankets and chairs.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Email correspondence shared with 13News Now shows concerns from some parents of young children at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in the fallout of a January incident that led to three NSA faculty members no longer working at the school.

In early March, NSA sent a letter to parents saying a “trio” of former faculty were no longer employed at NSA following an incident that the school called “inappropriate” conduct involving weighted blankets and chairs.

Staff members allegedly used the items that may have restricted the movement of some children during nap time in Pre-K level education.

The school doesn’t report any physical injuries from this, but the school still contacted Child Protective Services to investigate.

Parent emails from as early as late January to school administrators note they feel they've lost "consistency" in that classroom's education, saying they are “deeply saddened” by the “sudden departure” of a faculty member.

Another email shows a hesitancy to return to NSA by the same parent, citing a “lack of consistency, competency of interim instructor” as well as a “lack of diversity” that is cause for concern.

Another email sent to school administration suggests a group meeting with the affected parents, who are “calling and texting each other concerned.”

The Head of School, Debbie Russell, responded by saying they would address concerns individually rather than as a group, citing that the “transition” has been positive for some but may not be that way for others.

Other emails show that at least one faculty member resigned from their position in early February due to “personal reasons.”

A spokesperson for the school told us Monday afternoon that the school did not release last week’s letter to parents sooner because they were waiting for the Child Protective Services investigation to finish.