SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians recovered an unexploded ordnance in the northern part of Suffolk Wednesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue members and Suffolk police officers were in the 6900 block of Armstead Road after a crew that was working in the area found the ordnance. Someone called emergency dispatchers around 10:15 a.m. to say that the shell was there.

Emergency workers secured the area and closed the roadway for a time.

