New Realm to break ground on new Suffolk brewery

SUFFOLK, Va. — Good news for beer lovers: a local brewery is expanding!
New Realm Brewing Company plans to break ground on a new location in Suffolk on July 19.
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Suffolk will open at Blue Point at the Riverfront, which is a new development being built in Harbour View.
This will be the second New Realm location in Hampton Roads. The first one opened in 2018 in Virginia Beach.
New Realm also has breweries in Atlanta and Charleston, with more locations opening soon in Greenville, South Carolina, and a brewery and brewpub opening on the campus of Auburn University.