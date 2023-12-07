New Realm to break ground on new Suffolk brewery

New Realm Brewing & Distilling Suffolk will open at Blue Point at the Riverfront, which is a new development being built in Harbour View.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Good news for beer lovers: a local brewery is expanding!

New Realm Brewing Company plans to break ground on a new location in Suffolk on July 19.

This will be the second New Realm location in Hampton Roads. The first one opened in 2018 in Virginia Beach.