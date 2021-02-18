Norfolk Southern train hits car after it stalls on tracks in Suffolk

The car stalled on the tracks as a train was coming. The driver and passenger were able to safely get out before the train struck the car.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are OK after they were able to get out of their car before a train hit it Thursday morning.

Emergency Communications was called around 5:59 a.m. about the accident involving a Norfolk Southern train and a car at Lake Meade Drive and Lake Cohoon Road.

According to spokeswoman Diana L. Klink, the car stalled on the tracks as a train was coming. The two people inside the car were able to quickly get out before the westbound traveling train struck the car.

There was no derailment, Klink said in a news release.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue remain on the scene of the accident this morning.