Norfolk Southern train hits car after it stalls on tracks in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are OK after they were able to get out of their car before a train hit it Thursday morning.
Emergency Communications was called around 5:59 a.m. about the accident involving a Norfolk Southern train and a car at Lake Meade Drive and Lake Cohoon Road.
According to spokeswoman Diana L. Klink, the car stalled on the tracks as a train was coming. The two people inside the car were able to quickly get out before the westbound traveling train struck the car.
There was no derailment, Klink said in a news release.
Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue remain on the scene of the accident this morning.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.