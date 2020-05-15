Officer at Western Tidewater Regional Jail tests positive for COVID-19

The officer fell ill around May 11-12 and called out sick to work. He immediately got tested after he noticed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Officials at Western Tidewater Regional Jail confirmed an officer tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The officer last worked at the jail on May 7, jail Superintendent William C. Smith said in a news release.

After the officer received the positive test result, he contacted his supervisor.

The local health department was notified and assessed that risk for exposure to others was low.

The risk assessment was based on the officer's date and time at work in the jail.

Anyone who came into contact with the officer was asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested.

Inmates, where the officer was assigned, were also rescreened by medical staff.