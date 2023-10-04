Officials respond to 'fast moving brush fire' in Suffolk

Suffolk police are providing traffic control on Pruden Blvd. with the East and West bound lanes closed until further notice.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue and police are responding to a brush fire that is quickly spreading on Monday evening.

According to a fire official, firefighters responded to the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard shortly before 4:45 p.m.

At that location, they found a "fast-moving" brush fire in a field with heavy smoke. The fire also threatens multiple structures. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the brush fire was said to cover roughly three acres.

Multiple crews are working on the scene, and the fire is not yet under control.

Right now, no one has been hurt.

The cause of the brush fire is not yet known.