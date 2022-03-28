One dead, one injured after attempted robbery in Suffolk

The incident happened on the 6300 block of Townsend Place. Soon after, officers received new calls that shots had been fired in the same area.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in the aftermath of an attempted robbery.

Officers received a call at 10:14 p.m. from a man who had said he had almost been robbed. He had been in his car when two masked people approached him with firearms, which caused him to quickly leave.

The incident happened on the 6300 block of Townsend Place. Soon after, officers received new calls that shots had been fired in the same area.

.@SuffolkVaPD say a woman has died and a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a late-night shooting on Hampton Roads Parkway.



Authorities say it started with someone calling about an attempted armed robbery 3 minutes away.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/8jGNgSHeCY — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) March 28, 2022

On their way to the scene, officers found a car with multiple bullet holes on the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

A man and a woman were found seriously hurt inside. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated them both, but the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital, and his condition isn't known at this time.