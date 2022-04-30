One dead, one injured after car crash in Suffolk

A release from the Suffolk Police Department said that they were contacted about a car that had overturned.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 29, 2022.

Police in Suffolk and fire and rescue personnel were on the scene of a fatal car crash on Saturday morning.

A release from the Suffolk Police Department said that they were contacted at 5:45 a.m. about a car that had overturned. It happened on the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found two people in the car. The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was treated for injuries at the scene.

Their identities haven't been released at this time.