One person badly injured, another displaced in late night fire in Suffolk

The fire was in a large residential building on Bosley Avenue, across from the Suffolk Art Gallery.
Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was badly injured in a fire that broke out in a residence in Suffolk late Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of a fire in a large residential building on Bosley Avenue, across from the Suffolk Art Gallery.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a two-story residential building, and aggressively attacked the blaze.

Two people had gotten out of the residence before fire crews arrived.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and one pet was rescued from the second floor.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

