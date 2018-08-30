SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday morning, an official said.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, a news release said.

The fatal accident occurred in the 7000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. Dispatch was called around 6:08 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified the deceased as 23-year-old Teric A. Moody of Eure, North Carolina.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The roadway at this location is expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m. Detours are southbound at Little Fork Road and northbound at Collins Road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

