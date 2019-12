SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Suffolk.

The accident happened around 12:45 a.m. along Route 58 westbound, at the intersection of Franklin Bypass and South Quay Road.

Investigators say the car left the road, hit a street sign, and then several trees. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

As of 5:30 a.m., part of the road remained shut down. A detour is in place.