SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday morning, an official said.

The accident involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, a news release said.

The fatal accident occurred in the 7000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. Dispatch was called around 6:08 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The roadway at this location is expected to remain closed for four to five hours. Detours are southbound at Little Fork Road and northbound at Collins Road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

