SUFFOLK, Va. — Police and first responders are investigating the moments that led up to a train accident in Suffolk Friday evening that claimed the life of one person.

Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley tells us that the crash took place in the 300 block of East Washington Street at the intersection of Hall Avenue and E. Washington St.

Officers were dispatched to that location at 6:30 p.m. They arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

A portion of the road along with the rail crossing at Liberty Street and Moore Avenue will be closed as officers continue to investigate the scene.

No other details have been released at this time, including the name of the victim, but police are still investigating.

