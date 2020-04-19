One person displaced in Suffolk house fire

One person was displaced due to fire and water damage to the residence and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:13 p.m. in the 500 block of Spruce Street.

The first unit arrived on the scene in the South Suffolk neighborhood at 2:18 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger said that first arriving fire units found heavy smoke and fire showing from the single-story home.

Crews were hampered in their response due to multiple structural additions.

There was no one inside the home when firefighters arrived.

One person was displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

There were no injuries. The fire was under control at 3:17 p.m.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will handle the investigation as to the cause of the fire.