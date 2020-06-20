One person hurt after a house fire in Suffolk displaces 3 people

Three people were displaced. They will be helped by the American Red Cross. Fire crews were also able to safely rescue multiple cats from the home.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue battled a fire early Saturday morning that left three people without a home.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a residential structure fire sometime after 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Freeman Mill Road.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger said the first unit arrived on the scene at 4:20 a.m. to find smoke and fire showing from the front of the home.

Crews could also see the fire had extended into the attic. They were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The fire was under control at 5:10 a.m.

Three people were displaced. They will be helped by the American Red Cross. Fire crews were able to rescue multiple cats from the home.

One person suffered minor injuries but refused treatment, fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.