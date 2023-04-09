One person killed, two seriously injured in Easter morning crash in Suffolk

The occupants from both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with what were described as "life-threatening" injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash that happened in Suffolk on Sunday morning, Suffolk Police said.

According to a spokesperson, this crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Route 17 and the Western Freeway (SR 164). Emergency dispatch received a call that an SUV had run off the road, hit a guardrail and traveled through a median into oncoming traffic. The SUV then hit a sedan that was traveling on Bridge Road and had just exited from SR-164.

The SUV was occupied by two people and the car was occupied by one person. The occupants from both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with what were described as "life-threatening" injuries. One of the drivers subsequently died.