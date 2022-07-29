Suffolk Fire & Rescue: One person taken to hospital after fire at laundry business

Smoke was coming from the roof of the Wash House Launderette. That's on the 800 block of North Main Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a fire at a business on Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they received reports of a fire at the Wash House Launderette shortly after 10 a.m. That's on the 800 block of North Main Street, in the Suffolk Plaza shopping center.

When teams got there, smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

The fire was marked under control shortly before 10:30 a.m., but one person had to be taken to the hospital. They're expected to be okay.