Operations building at Suffolk landfill catches fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — The operations building at Suffolk's SPSA Waste Solutions Regional Landfill was severely damaged in a fire Thursday evening.
A security guard at the facility, located at 1 Bob Foeller Drive, called emergency communications to report the fire at 7:19 p.m.
Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming through the roof of the building, which houses administrative offices and a maintenance facility at the landfill. Heavy equipment inside the maintenance facility was also fully engulfed in flames.
SPSA officials on-site said normal refuse collection schedules and transfer truck traffic on Friday morning will not be impacted, and that affected staff will be relocated elsewhere at the facility.
No injuries are reported. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.