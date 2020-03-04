Operations building at Suffolk landfill catches fire

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming through the roof of the building, which houses administrative offices and a maintenance facility at the landfill.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The operations building at Suffolk's SPSA Waste Solutions Regional Landfill was severely damaged in a fire Thursday evening.

A security guard at the facility, located at 1 Bob Foeller Drive, called emergency communications to report the fire at 7:19 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming through the roof of the building, which houses administrative offices and a maintenance facility at the landfill. Heavy equipment inside the maintenance facility was also fully engulfed in flames.

SPSA officials on-site said normal refuse collection schedules and transfer truck traffic on Friday morning will not be impacted, and that affected staff will be relocated elsewhere at the facility.