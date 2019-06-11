SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia Organizing members and community allies will hold a press conference Wednesday to share issues with the current Suffolk bus service.

During the press conference at 1:30 p.m., riders will share their stories of how hard it is to work and provide for their families given the short hours of public transportation.

Currently, there is only bus services between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

At the conference, the Suffolk Chapter of Virginia Organizing will present a list of seven changes that they believe will provide adequate service to the people of Suffolk:

Begin morning hours at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday Extend evening hours to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday Provide Sunday hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Research and update routes to best suit the people who use the service regularly Provide bus shelters throughout Suffolk to protect riders from the weather Provide more buses to run every 30 minutes Invest in new buses

"The residents of Corey Park are mostly senior citizens and disabled," said Elaine Carrall, a Virginia Organizing member and resident of Corey Park. "We are forced to walk a long distance to the bus stop. In the past, the Suffolk buses have come into Corey Park to pick up riders. Now they don't. This restricts the mobility of many of the people who live in Corey Park."

Click here to a list of Suffolk bus routes and schedules.

RELATED: Portsmouth neighbors pushing for change as cars continue to speed

RELATED: Chesapeake police to shoppers: Secure your purses, lock your doors